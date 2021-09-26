Trump holds rally with 3 endorsed candidates
PERRY, Ga. — The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement were on display Saturday in Georgia when a three-man ticket of candidates he’s backing in 2022 Republican primaries ended up being featured at one of his signature rallies.
Trump was joined at the rally in Perry, about 100 miles south of Atlanta, by three candidates he has endorsed, including Herschel Walker, who recently launched a Senate campaign. Trump had urged the former football star to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
In one of his first public appearances since entering the race, Walker on Saturday talked about his relationship with Trump, but also urged his listeners to “come together as a people” and not be upset with others “because they disagree with you.”
Also speaking was U.S. Rep Jody Hice, Trump’s choice against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. While Raffensperger refused the former president’s entreaties to “find” enough votes to overturn Trump’s narrow loss to Democratic President Joe Biden in Georgia, Hice objected to Georgia’s electors in Congress.
Completing the trio was state Sen. Burt Jones, an early Trump supporter who pushed measures to overturn Joe Biden’s Georgia win and is running for lieutenant governor.
Teams check damage from California fire
REDDING, Calif. — Damage assessment teams went out Saturday to determine how many buildings have burned in a forest fire that has displaced thousands of residents in Northern California.
Firefighters working in steep, drought-stricken terrain hope calmer weather over the next few days will help as they battle the Fawn Fire north of the city of Redding.
Initial assessments found that at least 100 homes and other buildings had burned.
School bus driver dies after stabbing
PASCO, Wash. — A school bus driver was stabbed after he had picked up students from a Washington state elementary school and died of his injuries at a hospital, police said.
Students from Longfellow Elementary in the city of Pasco were already on the bus Friday when a man got on and attacked the driver, police Capt. Bill Parramore said. After the assault, the driver lost control of the bus, driving over the curb and crashing into some hedges near the school.
The children on the bus and at the school grounds were taken into the school building, Parramore said, and the suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived.
He was taken into custody without incident, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Probe: No seat belts in theme park death
DENVER, Colo. — A 6-year-old Colorado girl who died in a fall from a theme park ride this month wasn’t wearing the seat belts, and operators of the vertical drop ride didn’t properly check the restraints before allowing it to begin, according to a report from state investigators.
Wongel Estifanos fell 100 feet to her death from the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sept. 5, according to the report released Friday from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Investigators found the child was sitting on the two seat belts instead of wearing them across her lap, and two newly hired operators never noticed despite doing checks. Investigators also found that an alarm system warned of a problem, but one of the workers reset the system and started the ride because that person was not trained well enough to know what to do about it.
Judge stalls mandate by New York City schools
New York City schools have been temporarily blocked from enforcing a vaccine mandate for its teachers and other workers by a federal appeals judge just days before it was to take effect.
Workers in the nation’s largest school system were to be required to show vaccination proof starting Monday. But late Friday, a judge for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction sought by a group of teachers pending review by a three-judge panel, which will take up the motion Wednesday.