ROME — Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers for his visit later this month to “the heart of Europe,” a four-day pilgrimage to Hungary and Slovakia, which will be his first travels since surgery earlier this summer.
Francis spoke of his trip that begins in Hungary on Sept. 12, then takes him to Slovakia, before returning to the Vatican on Sept. 15. The pontiff had surgery on July 4 to remove a portion of his large intestine. Speaking to the public in St. Peter’s Square, Francis asked the faithful to “accompany” him with prayer during the pilgrimage.
3 paramilitary troops die in Pakistan blast
QUETTA, Pakistan — A suicide bomber detonated his explosives Sunday near a security checkpoint in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing at least three paramilitary troops and wounding 15 others, police said.
Senior police officer Azhar Akram said the attacker had walked toward the checkpoint manned by the paramilitary Frontier Corps on Quetta-Mastung Road, 15 miles south of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. He said body parts were found at a distance from the security post after the bombing.
Akram said some of the wounded were in critical condition and the death toll could rise.
13 Iraqi police killed
BAGHDAD — Gunmen opened fire at a federal police checkpoint in rural northern Iraq, sparking clashes that killed 13 police, a security official said Sunday. He blamed the attack on Islamic State militants.
The attack late Saturday on the checkpoint in Satiha village in Kirkuk province also wounded five police. The security official said the clashes with the militants lasted for nearly an hour.
12 die in bus crash
CAIRO — A bus overturned on a highway linking the Egyptian capital with a Suez Canal city, killing at least 12 people and injuring 30 others, the country’s state-run news agency reported Sunday.
The crash took place late Saturday on the Cairo-Suez desert road near the city of Suez, the MENA news agency reported.