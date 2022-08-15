MINNEAPOLIS — Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's killing told a judge Monday that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year prison sentences, setting the stage for trial in October.

Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. They and Thomas Lane were working with Derek Chauvin when he pinned Floyd's neck with his knee for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man said he couldn't breathe and eventually grew still.

