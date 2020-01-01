4,000 in Australia flee toward water
PERTH, Australia — Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most populous states Tuesday trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions and killed at least two people while more property along the country’s east coast fell victim to a devastating fire season.
About 4,000 residents in the southeastern town of Mallacoota in Victoria state fled toward the water Tuesday morning as winds pushed an emergency-level wildfire toward their homes. The smoke-filled sky shrouded the town in darkness before turning an unnerving shade of bright red.
N. Korea leader vows new strategic weapon
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the Trump administration of dragging its feet in nuclear negotiations and warned that his country will soon show a new strategic weapon to the world as it bolsters its nuclear deterrent in the face of “gangster-like” U.S. sanctions and pressure.
The North’s state media said today that Kim made the comments during a four-day ruling party conference held through Tuesday in the capital Pyongyang, where he declared that the North will never give up its security for economic benefits in the face of what he described as increasing U.S. hostility and nuclear threats.
Mexico: 7 suspects in killings detained
MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in Mexico said a total of seven suspects have now been detained in connection with the Nov. 4 slaughter of nine U.S. dual-national women and children.
Federal prosecutors said three men were arrested in recent days and charged with organized crime for drug offenses, though none apparently yet faces homicide charges. They said four other suspects are being held under a form of house arrest.
Death toll at 36 in West Darfur clashes
CAIRO — Sporadic tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs continued Tuesday in Sudan’s West Darfur province, as the death toll climbed to at least three dozen people, some of them burned to death, according to a senior health official and a spokesman for a local aid group working in the area.
Some of the 36 dead were children and women, said the official who works in the main hospital in the province. He said that around 60 others were wounded.
Panama marks turnover anniversary
PANAMA CITY — Panama marked the 20-year anniversary Tuesday of the turnover of the Panama Canal.
The anniversary of the Dec. 31, 1999, handover included President Laurentino Cortizo hoisting a giant Panamanian flag outside the canal headquarters Tuesday.