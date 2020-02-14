Passengers finally begin leaving cruise ship in Cambodia
SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia — Hundreds of cruise ship passengers long stranded at sea by virus fears cheered as they finally disembarked Friday and were welcomed to Cambodia by the nation’s authoritarian leader, who handed them flowers.
Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed to let the Westerdam dock at the port of Sihanoukville on Thursday after Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines had barred the ship earlier.
The passengers cheered as they walked toward waiting buses and waved goodbye to other passengers watching from the ship’s deck.
The Westerdam was unwelcome elsewhere even though operator Holland America Line said no cases of the COVID-19 viral illness have been confirmed among its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members.
Local officials told reporters 414 passengers will leave the port today and fly to Cambodia’s capital before traveling to their final destinations. Three flights from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh were arranged to take all the ship’s passengers.
U.N. says 140,000 displaced in 3 days amid Syrian offensive
BEIRUT — Over 140,000 Syrians have been displaced in the last three days alone by violence in the country’s northwest, bringing the total of those uprooted in a Syrian government offensive against the last opposition stronghold to over 800,000, the United Nations said Thursday.
The U.N. said at least 60% of the more than 800,000 displaced since Dec. 1 are children. The humanitarian crisis in the already overcrowded opposition-held enclave is compounded by freezing weather conditions, and existing severe needs.
The government offensive, backed by Russia, has intensified and expanded to include southern and eastern Idlib province as well as southern and western Aleppo, an area home to an estimated 4 million people. Most have already been displaced from other parts of Syria because of the ongoing conflict.
Venezuela slams Trump for sanctions
CARACAS, Venezuela — The government of President Nicolás Maduro demanded that Washington stop piling on punishing financial sanctions aimed at forcing a regime change in Venezuela as it took its case to the International Criminal Court on Thursday.
Maduro’s top diplomat accused the Trump administration of causing suffering and death among millions of Venezuelans in the last several years.
The White House is openly trying to drive Maduro from power and was the first of nearly 60 nations to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s legitimate president. They argue that Maduro’s reelection in 2018 was invalid in part because the most popular opposition politicians were barred from participating.
Trump recently ushered Guaidó into an Oval Office meeting and called Maduro a “tyrant.”