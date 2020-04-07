WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that another $1 trillion is needed for the next coronavirus rescue package.
Pelosi told House Democrats on an afternoon conference call that the current aid to Americans is not enough, according to a person unauthorized to discuss the call.
Congress is considering more aid after passing a sweeping $2.2 trillion health care and economic package last month.
Former Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen joined the private call and warned Democrats the economic fallout will depend on the public health response to the pandemic, the person said. As businesses shutter to stop the virus’ spread, it has hurled the U.S. economy toward a recession.
Yellen said it was impossible to know how deep and long the recession would be, saying it depends on the health response.
Courts allows abortions to continue in 2 states
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Court decisions in two U.S. states Monday allowed abortions to continue after the procedure was caught in the crosshairs of governors’ orders suspending all non-essential elective surgeries due to the new coronavirus.
The decisions in Ohio and Oklahoma responded to challenges by abortion rights groups.
The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals declined to hear an appeal by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeking to reverse a judge’s temporary restraining order allowing abortion facilities in the state to continue performing surgical abortions.
In Oklahoma, a judge issued a similar temporary restraining order against Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s order, allowing clinics there to resume providing medication abortions and procedures for patients who otherwise would see their pregnancies push gestational limits after which abortion is illegal.
Feds: Iraqi immigrant should remain in jail
PHOENIX — An Iraqi immigrant who ran a Phoenix driving school and was arrested two months ago on charges of participating in the killings of two police officers in Iraq nearly 15 year ago should remain jailed until his extradition case is over, federal prosecutors said.
Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, who became a U.S. citizen in 2015, faces allegations that he led an al-Qaida group that fatally shot the officers in 2006 on the streets of Fallujah. His lawyer has denied the accusations.
A detention hearing for Ahmed is scheduled for Tuesday, though information in online court documents suggested it could be postponed.
Ahmed’s lawyer, Jami Johnson, said that Ahmed could be killed if he is sent back to Iraq.
Kids ingest THC-laced candy
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah children have been released from the hospital after ingesting THC-infused candy that was in donated bags of food, police said Monday.
Dozens of families picked up the bags filled with several items Friday at a Baptist church in Roy, about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.
The candy containing the main psychoactive component in marijuana was packaged like Nerds ropes, distinguishable only by the word “medicated” above the candy logo, authorities said. The children who were hospitalized after eating it are expected to make a full recovery.
Food bank staffers were horrified to learn what happened, and said they were adding new screenings to make sure nothing like it will happen again.