2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop video for “Anti-Hero”during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

 Charles Sykes - invision linkable, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, surprises were many — emcee Nicki Minaj performed her latest single, the dreamy “Last Time I Saw You” before jumping into a brand-new tease of a fiery new trap cut from her highly-anticipated “Pink Friday 2” album.

“I ain’t nothing like you,” she raps, “I’m on a whole other level.”

Recommended for you

Tags