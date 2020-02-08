Bolton reviewing letter from White House about book
Former national security adviser John Bolton’s team on Friday accused the White House of trying to suppress his unpublished book after word surfaced that the National Security Council had sent him a letter expressing concerns that the manuscript contained classified information.
The White House has been scrutinizing Bolton’s book, which is due out next month, for classified materials as part of a standard pre-publication review process.
Sarah Tinsley, a senior adviser to Bolton, issued a statement Friday acknowledging that a letter from the NSC had been sent to Chuck Cooper, Bolton’s lawyer. News that the letter had been sent had started circulating in Washington earlier in the day.
She said Bolton was reviewing the letter and would respond. She said Bolton continues to believe “that the manuscript contains no legitimately classified material.”
The book alleges President Donald Trump tied the suspension of military aid to Ukraine to the country’s willingness to help with investigations into the president’s political rivals.
‘Serious discussions’ about DNC changes, top Democrat says
WASHINGTON — A top Democrat in Congress said Friday the party’s future under Tom Perez is under scrutiny amid fallout from the Iowa caucuses and the winnowing of the presidential primary field to the exclusion of candidates of color.
Rep. Jim Clyburn, of South Carolina, the third-ranking House Democrat, stopped short of saying Perez must go as leader of the Democratic National Committee.
But the highest-ranking African American lawmaker in the House said during an interview with C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” that Iowa shouldn’t play such an outsize role as an early vote state and that debate rules left “very raw feelings” within the Congressional Black Caucus after the exit of black presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.
“There are some serious discussions taking place here on Capitol Hill as to what ought to happen at the DNC,” Clyburn said in the interview.
Teen pleads guilty to murder in Colorado school shooting
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The younger of two students charged in a school shooting in suburban Denver that killed a classmate pleaded guilty on Friday under an agreement that gives him a chance to be paroled after serving about 25 years in prison.
Alec McKinney, 16, pleaded guilty to 17 felonies, including a first-degree murder charge, in the May 7, 2019, shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that killed Kendrick Castillo, 18. He will be sentenced May 18.
Even though McKinney was prosecuted as an adult, he is a juvenile and thus faces less time in prison than if he had committed the crimes as an adult.
No matter how long his sentence, McKinney would be eligible to be released from prison within 20 or 25 years under a 2016 state law that applies to inmates sentenced when they were juveniles, 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said after the court hearing.