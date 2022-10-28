New York Post fires employee over false Twitter posts
NEW YORK — The New York Post fired an employee on Thursday for putting false and racist content targeting politicians on the newspaper’s website and Twitter feed.
The tweets and fake news stories included calls for the assassinations of President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats. False tweets had New York’s Republican candidate for governor, Lee Zeldin, making violent statements about Gov. Kathy Hochul and hurling racist slurs at New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Another false tweet had Texas Gov. Greg Abbott saying he would “order Border Patrol to start slaughtering illegals.”
The Post, in a statement, said its investigation concluded the acts were committed by an employee, who was fired. No details were released on who the employee was or how one person had the ability to hijack the accounts.
“This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts,” the Post said.
Sheriff delivers ‘Rust’ investigation to prosecutors
SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021.
Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that two binders of information were turned over to the Santa Fe-based district attorney’s office, without setting forth any recommendations about possible criminal charges.
He said the case file outlines all the evidence collected, including investigative interviews and forensic analysis of physical evidence by the FBI. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said through a spokeswoman that investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review to make a timely decision about whether to bring charges, without mention of specific deadlines.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded by a gunshot during setup for a scene in the western movie “Rust” at a filmset ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza has described “a degree of neglect” on the film set for “Rust” but is leaving decisions about potential criminal charges to prosecutors.
Pentagon sending $275 million package to Ukraine
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is sending Ukraine a new $275 million package of weapons and other aid, in a move to bolster the effort to drive Russian forces out of key areas in the south as the winter closes in, U.S. officials said Thursday.
Officials said there are no major new weapons in the U.S. package, which is expected to be announced today. Instead, the U.S. aid is largely aimed at restocking thousands of rounds of ammunition for weapons systems already there, including for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia.
Divers find more human remains in Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS — Divers have found more human remains at drought-stricken Lake Mead near Las Vegas, authorities said Thursday.
A National Park Service dive team confirmed Oct. 18 that a bone found a day earlier at Callville Bay was part of “human skeletal remains” on the Nevada side of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam, according to a statement from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
The discovery marked at least the sixth time since early May that remains identified as human have been discovered in shallow water or on the dramatically receding shore of the lake. The water level has dropped more than 180 feet since the lake was full in 1983.
VA announces 3 grants to aid homeless veterans
WASHINGTON — The Veterans’ Affairs Department on Thursday announced three grants to help veterans who are homeless or are at risk of losing their homes.
The grants are for the federal budget year that starts Oct. 1, 2023.
The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides services to quickly rehouse veterans and their families who are homeless, prevent the imminent loss of a veteran’s home or find new, more suitable housing options for veterans and their families. Grants will be awarded to eligible organizations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.
Two other grants are available through the department’s Homeless Providers Grant and Per Diem program.
Georgia DA urges Supreme Court to reject Sen. Graham’s plea
The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible illegal interference in the 2020 election said Thursday that the Supreme Court should not stand in the way of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a grand jury.
In a filing with the high court, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the justices should reject Graham’s plea that they block his testimony while he continues to appeal the order to appear before a special grand jury.
The panel is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.
Justice Clarence Thomas issued a temporary stay of the testimony while the court more fully considers the issue. Thomas acted on his own as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia. But the entire court is expected to weigh in.
Graham has argued he is shielded from the questioning by a constitutional provision, the speech and debate clause. The state says lower courts have already amended the subpoena to allay Graham’s concerns.
