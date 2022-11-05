Former Pakistan PM pauses march toward capital to recover from shooting

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday he was pausing his march on the capital, Islamabad, a day a gunman opened fire on his campaign convoy, wounding him and killing one of his supporters. Thirteen other people were also hurt in the attack.

The Associated Press

