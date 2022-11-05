Former Pakistan PM pauses march toward capital to recover from shooting
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday he was pausing his march on the capital, Islamabad, a day a gunman opened fire on his campaign convoy, wounding him and killing one of his supporters. Thirteen other people were also hurt in the attack.
Khan spoke to reporters late on Friday — his first public remarks since the shooting — and pledged that he will resume his protest once he has recovered from the bullet wound. The bullet hit him in the right leg, above the ankle.
Khan’s protest march and rallies, which started last Friday, were peaceful until Thursday’s attack in Wazirabad, a district in eastern Punjab province. The shooting has raised concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, which has a history of political violence and assassinations.
“As soon as I recover, I have decided that I will be back on the streets and (I) will issue the call for a (march on) Islamabad,” Khan said.
Group of 7 expresses unanimous support for Ukraine, suspicion of China
MUENSTER, Germany — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine’s defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises.
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations, wrapping up two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster, released a joint statement asserting common positions on Ukraine, Russia, China and recent developments in Iran and North Korea.
“We’re aligned, we’re united and we’re working together as never before,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
A year after warning Russia about the consequences of invading Ukraine, the G-7 ministers endorsed further punishments for the Kremlin, including setting a price cap for Russian oil exports in the coming weeks. They also pledged additional backing for Kyiv by creating a new way to assist with its reconstruction and to help other countries affected by the food and energy shortages exacerbated by the war.
The G-7 is made up of the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.
Yearslong Kenyan drought takes toll on elephants, zebras
NAIROBI, Kenya — Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.
The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states.
Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.
The worst-affected ecosystems are home to some of Kenya’s most-visited national parks, reserves and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu areas, according to the report’s authors.
They called for an urgent aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought’s impact on wild animals there.
U.S. sanctions Haitian officials suspected of drug trafficking
WASHINGTON — Two Haitian politicians are facing U.S. sanctions over allegations they abused their positions to traffic drugs in collaboration with gang networks and directed others to engage in violence.
The Treasury Department said Friday it was imposing sanctions on Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and former Sen. Youri Latortue. The two are accused of using their official roles to engage in the drug trade for decades. Lambert was also designated by the State Department for diplomatic sanctions and visa restrictions.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that “there is credible information of Lambert’s involvement in a gross violation of human rights, namely an extrajudicial killing, during his government tenure.”
He said the State Department is also designating Lambert’s spouse, Jesula Lambert Domond.
The sanctions mean their U.S. property is blocked and American people and companies that do business with them could face penalties as well.
Brian Nelson, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said Lambert and Latortue “abused their official positions to traffic drugs and collaborated with criminal and gang networks to undermine the rule of law in Haiti.”
Earthquake reported from Baja Peninsula
MEXICO CITY — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula early Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 50 miles south-southwest of Bahia de Kino in the Gulf of California. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles. The Baja California Sur state civil defense agency said that despite an initial tsunami alert issued by the Mexican Navy, there was no notable variation in sea level.
The temblor occurred around 3 a.m. local time. Civil defense in the state of Sonora, on the other side of the gulf, also said there were no initial reports of damage, but the quake was felt in coastal communities.
