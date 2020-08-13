News in your town

Aggrieved bettor gets $20,000 in unique horse-doping lawsuit

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Nation news in brief

Aggrieved bettor gets $20,000 in unique horse-doping lawsuit

Interest in homeschooling has 'exploded' amid pandemic

Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case

Interest in homeschooling has 'exploded' amid pandemic

Black victims of U-Michigan doc seek equity in settlements

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart to join Country Hall of Fame

Science and politics tied up in global race for a vaccine

Ford recalls midsize SUVs to fix possible brake fluid leaks

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Egg producer gouged prices when pandemic hit, lawsuit says

Georgia city confronts future of site where slaves were sold

Texas court holds jury trial in traffic crime case over Zoom

Probe: Interior held back Bernhardt records sought by court

AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on school

Colorado attorney general announces broader probe of police

Israeli PM's uneasy alliance seems headed toward collapse

Watchdog report: Pompeo acted properly in Saudi arms sale

A week after blast, Beirut pauses to remember the dead

Appeals court seems wary of ordering dismissal of Flynn case

Protests in Belarus continue despite challenger's departure

Extreme poverty rises as generation sees future slip away

Summer jobs for young people vanishing with pandemic

Thousands of Korean laborers still lost from WWII, Cold War

Appeals court seems wary of ordering dismissal of Flynn case

Watchdog report: Pompeo acted properly in Saudi arms sale

Prosecutor won't act on low-level Portland protest arrests

AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

Voters judge Omar's mix of progressive politics, celebrity

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Biden selects Harris as running mate

Summer jobs for young people are vanishing with the pandemic

Evers, Baldwin among Wisconsin speakers at convention

Constraints gone, GOP ramps up effort to monitor voting

Russia clears virus vaccine despite scientific skepticism

55 years after riots, Watts still bears scars

Puerto Ricans, upset at botched primary, demand answers

Telemedicine shines during pandemic but will glow fade?

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak