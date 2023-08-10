Election 2024 Democracy

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, at an office of the Department of Justice in Washington. As Donald Trump faces the prospect of being held accountable for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, threats to democracy in the United States persist heading into the next campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 Associated Press

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith's team asked a judge on Thursday to set a Jan. 2 trial date for former President Donald Trump in the case charging him with plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Prosecutors said in court papers that they want the case before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to move to trial swiftly in Washington's federal court, setting up a likely battle with defense attorneys who have already suggested they will try slow things down. Smith's team says the government's case should take no longer than four to six weeks.

Recommended for you