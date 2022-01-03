Twitter permanently bans personal account of republican for COVID-19 misinformation
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company.
Greene’s account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.
Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Twitter had previously suspended the account for periods ranging from 12 hours to a full week.
The ban applies to Greene’s personal account, @mtgreenee, but does not affect her official Twitter account, @RepMTG.
A Greene tweet posted shortly before her weeklong suspension in July claimed that the virus “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.” According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people under 65 account for nearly 250,000 of the U.S. deaths involving COVID-19.
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of U.S. South
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Ala., after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared photos online including one of a snapped power pole.
The weather also caused damage to businesses in Hazel Green, including a Walmart, local news outlets reported. The community is located about 15 miles north of Huntsville.
Huntsville Utilities said service has been restored to parts of Hazel Green, but work continues with multiple downed power poles in the area.
The same system brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana, roughly 20 miles southwest of Huntsville. Mayor Mary Caudle told WAFF-TV that about 280 residents took cover in a storm shelter Saturday night.
Madison, Morgan Cullman, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb, Limestone, Franklin and Lawrence counties remain under a tornado watch until 2 a.m. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for north and parts of north-central Alabama, in effect from 6 p.m. through 3 a.m. Monday. Temperatures are expected to plummet as a cold front moves through.