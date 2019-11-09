In this Thursday Nov. 6, 2019, A Turkish flag is seen through a fence that divided the Greek Cypriot south to the Turkish Cypriots north in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus. As the world commemorates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, the bullet-riddled sandstone walls of abandoned, crumbling homes and concrete machine gun nests dotting in Cyprus' no-man's land are a reminder of Europe's last divided country.