Kansas City shootings leave at least 3 people dead, 5 others injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least three people have been found dead, and at least five others are thought to be injured, police in Missouri said while investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. when they found three shooting victims — two men and one woman — dead in a parking lot and in the street, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.
Recommended for you
Police were told that five other shooting victims with injuries that were not life-threatening arrived at various hospitals by private vehicles or ambulance, the department said.
There were no immediate arrests. Police also responded to a nearby shooting on Prospect Avenue near 31st Street around 3 a.m. where at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries.
BET Awards celebrate hip-hop’s early years
LOS ANGELES — A masked Lil Uzi Vert opened the 2023 BET Awards on a platform suspended from the ceiling and jumped into a pyrotechnic-filled kickoff performance before the show quickly turned into a celebration of hip-hop’s early years.
The first award of the night, the coveted best new artist, went to Coco Jones, in a category which featured only female performers. Other awards were to be presented later in the show.
Busta Rhymes was to take home the Lifetime Achievement Award — one of the highest honors at the ceremony.
Civil rights icon falls at birthday event
JACKSON, Miss. — Civil rights icon James Meredith fell outside the Mississippi Capitol on Sunday at an event marking his 90th birthday, but he suffered no visible injuries.
His wife, Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, said in a text message to The Associated Press hours later that he was at home with family.
2 killed, 12 others hurt in Michigan shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. — A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were slain and a dozen others wounded during a shooting at a large street party in Michigan that was promoted on social media.
The shooting occurred around 11:59 p.m. Saturday in Saginaw, about 102 miles northwest of Detroit, state police said.
Police initially said about 200 people were in the area of the party and that officers had been dispersing the crowd prior to the shooting, MLive.com reported.
At least 1 teen dead in Houston shooting
HOUSTON — A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said.
Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin said an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. on West Fuqua Street.
Remains found near where actor disappeared
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said.
The body discovered around 10 a.m. in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner’s office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.