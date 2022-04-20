Doctor: Officer’s gun pressed to suspect’s head when fired
DETROIT — A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop pressed the gun against his head when firing the fatal shot, an expert who performed an independent autopsy for the Black man’s family said Tuesday.
Dr. Werner Spitz confirmed what was seen last week on video: Lyoya was shot in the back of the head while facedown on the ground during a vigorous struggle with a White Grand Rapids officer on April 4.
Spitz appeared at a news conference with lawyers for Lyoya’s family, who said they believe video collected and released by police shows that the 26-year-old refugee from Congo was resisting the officer, not fighting him.
Spitz said he believes the gun was pressed against Lyoya’s head when the officer fired, based on the condition of a bone in the head.
Spitz performed the autopsy last weekend at a funeral home. The 95-year-old forensic pathologist participated in the assassination investigations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., among other high-profile cases.
Feds indict 2 for impersonating agents
WASHINGTON — Two men accused of impersonating federal agents and offering gifts and free apartments to Secret Service officers have been indicted by a federal grand jury, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali were indicted in Washington on charges of false impersonation of a federal officer and possessing a large-capacity ammunition device.
The case was thrust into the public spotlight earlier this month when more than a dozen FBI agents raided a luxury apartment building in southwest Washington. Prosecutors said the two had tricked actual Secret Service officers and offered them expensive apartments and gifts in an effort to “ingratiate” themselves and integrate with law enforcement agents, including an agent assigned to protect the first lady.
During the search, authorities found body armor, gas masks, zip ties, handcuffs, equipment to break through doors, drones, radios and police training manuals in five apartments in the building. The two men had surveillance equipment and a high-power telescope, and the FBI found evidence that they may have been creating surveillance devices, prosecutors said.
Bond denied for parents
of school shooter
A judge denied a motion Tuesday to reduce bonds for the jailed parents of a Michigan teenager who is charged in a shooting at Oxford High School that left four of his fellow students dead.
Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews said that James and Jennifer Crumbley’s actions before their Dec. 4 arrests in a commercial building in Detroit were meant to conceal their whereabouts.
The Crumbleys had disappeared the day before — after they were charged with involuntary manslaughter. The parents are accused of failing to keep a gun secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress. They have pleaded not guilty.
The Crumbleys’ attorneys said they seek a change of venue as the case heads to trial.
Warden of jail where Epstein died retires
WASHINGTON — The warden who ran the federal jail where disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself was allowed to quietly retire from the Bureau of Prisons in February. His retirement came in the midst of an investigation examining how one of the government’s highest profile inmates could take his own life in custody.
Lamine N’Diaye retired from the Bureau of Prisons on Feb. 26, agency spokesperson Kristie Breshears told The Associated Press on Tuesday. He was most recently the warden at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in Burlington County, N.J.
He had been put in that position despite the ongoing federal probe and in direct contradiction of a public pronouncement from the Bureau of Prisons that it would delay N’Diaye’s transfer to run any prison until the inquiry by the Justice Department’s inspector general was finished.
Pittsburgh site normal before shootout
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s police chief says an officer who went to a short-term rental property where a party was going on shortly before gunfire broke out, killing two youths, saw nothing to suggest it was anything other than an ordinary noise complaint.
Chief Scott Schubert told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in an interview Tuesday morning that video indicates that the vast majority of the 200 or so people at the party didn’t arrive until after the noise complaint call had been placed.
Residents evacuated from fire near Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Residents on the outskirts of Flagstaff were evacuated Tuesday as high winds whipped a wildfire, shut down a major highway and grounded aircraft that could drop water and fire retardant on the blaze.
About a couple hundred homes along U.S. 89, north of Flagstaff, were being evacuated, said Coconino County sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton. Firefighters contended with gusts of up to 50 mph that pushed the wildfire over the highway, authorities said. The fire has burned more than 100 acres.