Exit polls: Opposition winning Slovakia vote
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Two exit polls showed late Saturday that Slovakia’s opposition appeared to be winning parliamentary elections widely expected to unseat the long-dominant but scandal-tainted leftist party that governed on an anti-immigration platform.
The polls by the Focus and Median.sk agencies had the conservative Ordinary People party getting over 25% support and the ruling leftist Smer-Social Democracy, led by former populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, getting between 13.9% and 14.9%. The result would mean that Ordinary People could create a majority government with at least three other center-right parties and unseat the Smer.
Appointment by Malaysian king challenged
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s king on Saturday appointed seasoned politician Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s new leader, trumping Mahathir Mohamad’s bid to return to power after a week of political turmoil that followed his resignation as prime minister.
But hours later, Mahathir challenged Muhyiddin’s appointment. He named 114 lawmakers that support his bid for a comeback as prime minister for a third time, surpassing the 112 votes needed for a simple majority.
Guns fired at Venezuela opposition march
CARACAS, Venezuela — Socialist hardliners in Venezuela on Saturday opened fire during a march headed by Juan Guaidó, injuring a 16-year-old demonstrator and adding to tensions in the country as the opposition leader seeks to revive his campaign to oust Nicolás Maduro.
A photo of the confrontation provided exclusively to The Associated Press showed a masked man brandishing a pistol pointed toward a group of opposition activists, including Guaidó, who can be seen staring down the unidentified man.
The confusing incident Saturday in the central city of Barquisimeto is believed to be the first time pro-government vigilantes known as colectivos have aimed a weapon at Guaidó, who the U.S. and more than 50 other countries recognize as Venezuela’s rightful leader following Maduro’s re-election in 2018 in a race the opposition says was marred by irregularities.
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group lost at least eight fighters in northwest Syria in skirmishes with insurgents and airstrikes by Turkey’s air force, an opposition war monitor and the militant group said Saturday.
The casualties followed the death of at least 33 Turkish soldiers earlier this week.