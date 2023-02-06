EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A mechanical issue with a rail car axle caused the fiery derailment of dozens of freight cars in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line Friday night, federal investigators announced Sunday. The smoldering tangle of cars, some carrying hazardous materials, kept an evacuation order in effect.
Michael Graham, a board member of the National Transportation Safety Board, said at a news conference that the three-member train crew received an alert about the mechanical defect “shortly before the derailment” but said the board was still working to determine which rail car experienced the issue.
About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about 9 p.m. Friday as a train was carrying a variety of products from Madison, Ill., to Conway, Pa., rail operator Norfolk Southern said. No injuries to crew, residents or first responders have been reported.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ tops box office
NEW YORK — For the first time in almost two months, the box office doesn’t belong to blue people.
After seven weeks as the top film in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was finally knocked out of the No. 1 spot by the M. Night Shyamalan thriller “Knock at the Cabin” and the octogenarian comedy “80 for Brady.”
“Knock at the Cabin,” a home invasion horror film with an apocalyptic riff, dethroned James Cameron’s 3-D sci-fi epic with $14.2 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Universal Pictures release stars Dave Bautista as one of four strangers who approach a family vacationing in a rural cabin.
Taking second place was “80 for Brady,” a comedy about four friends who take a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” slid to third with $10.8 million domestically in its eighth weekend. The film’s No. 1 streak matched the run of 2009’s “Avatar.”
In the past four decades, only those two by Cameron and his “Titanic” (1997) have had such sustained reigns atop the box office.
Temperatures rise in Northeast
Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill.
Atop 6,288-foot Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the temperature rose to a relatively balmy 18 degrees a day after the actual temperature nosedived to minus 47 F (minus 44 C) and the wind chill was measured in excess of minus 108 degrees.
The warming weather extended to Texas, where thousands of Austin residents were still without power five days after an ice storm knocked out electricity to nearly a third of the city. By Sunday, more than 90% of the city had power, according to Austin Energy. But the lights were still out for 40,000 customers and there was no timetable for completing repairs.
