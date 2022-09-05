HELSINKI — Four passengers aboard a private jet traveling from Spain to Germany were feared dead after the plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia’s coast on Sunday, according to Swedish and German media reports.
The Cessna Citation 551 jet, which had taken off from the Spanish city of Jerez in the afternoon, disappeared from radar while flying over the Baltic Sea northwest of the Latvian port city of Ventspils, Swedish news agency TT reported.
The aircraft, registered in Austria, was en route to Cologne, Germany. German media said the passengers were a family of three — a man, a woman and their daughter — in addition to the pilot.
Truss vows to tackle cost-of-living crisis
LONDON — Liz Truss, widely expected to become Britain’s new prime minister this week, has pledged to act within a week to tackle a cost-of-living crisis fueled by soaring energy bills linked to the war in Ukraine.
But Truss, speaking to the BBC on Sunday, refused to provide any details on the actions she would take, suggesting it would be wrong to discuss specific policies until she takes the top post. She stressed, however, that she understands the magnitude of the problems facing Britain.
The government has been unable to address soaring inflation, labor strife and strains on the nation’s creaking health-care system since early July, when Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign and triggered a contest to choose his successor. The ruling Conservative Party will announce the winner today.
Man fatally shot after ax killing, officials say
VIENNA — A man killed a woman with an ax in the German capital on Sunday morning before being shot dead by police, officials said.
Police said that they were called to an apartment in Berlin’s Lichtenberg neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. As they arrived, they saw a man striking a woman with an ax.
Officers shot and killed the suspect, according to a police statement. The victim died on the scene of her injuries.
As of Sunday afternoon, police were still investigating the crime. They hadn’t yet released details on the identities of the suspect or the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.