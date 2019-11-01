Islamic State announces leader
BEIRUT — The Islamic State group declared a new leader Thursday after it confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi days earlier in a U.S raid in Syria.
In its audio release by the IS central media arm, al-Furqan Foundation, a new spokesman for IS identifies the successor as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — tracing his lineage, like al-Baghdadi, to the Prophet Muhammad’s Quraysh tribe.
It provided no other details about al-Qurayshi and it was not immediately clear who the name was in reference to. The group typically identifies its leaders using noms de guerre that refer to their tribal affiliation and lineage. Those names often change.
The speaker in the audio also confirmed the death of Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, a close aide of al-Baghdadi and a spokesman for the group since 2016.
Al-Muhajir was killed in a joint U.S. operation with Kurdish forces in Jarablus in northern Syria on Sunday, hours after al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a U.S. raid in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.
The killings were a double blow to the extremist group, nearly seven months after its territorial defeat in Syria.
The new spokesman, named Abu Hamza al-Qurayshi, urged followers to pledge allegiance to the new “caliph” and addressed the Americans, saying: “Don’t rejoice.”
North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Thursday fired two projectiles into its eastern sea, an apparent resumption of weapons tests aimed at ramping up pressure on Washington over a stalemate in nuclear negotiations, according to officials in South Korea and Japan.
The launches followed statements of displeasure by top North Korean officials over the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and demands that the Trump administration ease crippling sanctions and pressure on their country.
Analysts say the North could dial up its weapons demonstrations in the coming weeks as it approaches an end-of-year deadline set by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for Washington to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage the nuclear diplomacy.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapons were fired from an area near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang and flew about 230 miles across the country at a height of up to 56 miles before landing off its eastern coast. The Joint Chiefs of Staff urged the North to “immediately stop actions that do not help efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.”
Demonstrators defy curfew in Baghdad
BAGHDAD — Anti-government demonstrators defied an around-the-clock curfew in Baghdad and other cities Thursday as Iraqi security forces used live ammunition and tear gas during a third day of unrest that has left 33 people dead, most of them protesters.
Authorities cut internet access in much of Iraq since late Wednesday in a desperate move to curb the rallies. By Thursday afternoon, the curfew was extended to three other southern provinces.
The spontaneous rallies have been spurred mostly by youths wanting jobs, improved services such as electricity and water, and an end to endemic corruption in the oil-rich country. Most of the demonstrators were peaceful; many had their faces covered with masks or Iraqi flags.
The streets of Baghdad were littered with tear gas canisters and empty bullet casings. Smoke from burned tires rose above the streets.
“Even with a curfew, we are not turning back,” shouted protester Abu Qassim.
Israel hits targets in
Gaza strip after attack
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has struck targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a Palestinian rocket attack.
The army said that tank and aircraft fire struck two Hamas military posts in northern Gaza. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Earlier Thursday, the army said a single rocket was fired toward Israel from Gaza.
There were no reports of damage or injuries on the Israeli side.
Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all fire out of the seaside territory.
Brazil makes arrests in U.S. migration ring
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police have arrested eight suspected members of a criminal syndicate that allegedly coordinated illegal entry into the United States for people from Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries.
Federal police said Thursday that the foreigners heading for the U.S. flew to Sao Paulo’s international airport. Some also came from India, Bangladesh and Nepal.
They were allegedly received by the suspects and provided with fake travel documents, then began an overland journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Brazilian police said the group had “complete control of the entire clandestine route” as well as contacts in the various countries and continents that were involved.
The investigation started in May 2018 after Brazilian police began collaborating with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.