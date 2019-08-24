Catholic priest stabbed to death in Mexico border city
MEXICO CITY — A Roman Catholic priest was stabbed to death in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, church officials said Friday.
The Diocese of Matamoros identified the victim as the Rev. José Martín Guzmán Vega and called on authorities to investigate the killing.
The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center said neighbors heard shouts late Thursday and found Guzmán Vega stabbed and bleeding inside his parish church. He died soon after at a local hospital.
There was no immediate information on a possible motive in Thursday’s killing. In the past, priests have been slain in robberies, kidnappings and seemingly random confrontations.
Polish official: Deadly lightning storm like terror attack
WARSAW, Poland — A Polish emergency official on Friday likened the deadly lightning storm over the Tatra Mountains that killed at least five people and injured more than 150 to a terror attack in terms of the number of casualties and some of the wounds.
Survivors described horrific scenes in which climbers were blown off slopes, suffered severe trauma injuries after being hit by rocks or couldn’t move in the initial aftermath of multiple lightning strikes that hit the Giewont peak and other locations in the Tatras on Thursday.
Polish authorities say that all people who were reported missing have been found safe over the course of Friday.
The thunderstorm, which witnesses said came suddenly on a day that began with clear weather, produced an unimaginable emergency in the popular trekking region, said Jan Krzysztof, head of the TOPR Tatra emergency service.
Leading presidential contender arrested in Tunisia
TUNIS, Tunisia — A leading presidential candidate in Tunisia has been arrested and jailed on allegations of tax evasion and money laundering.
Media mogul Nabil Karoui’s Nessma television station announced the Friday arrest, along with Tunisia’s Interior Ministry. Karoui was detained in the northwestern town of Beja while campaigning and was taken to a prison near Tunis.
Karoui has been a strong challenger to Prime Minister Youssef Chahed heading into the Sept. 15 presidential election, which has 26 candidates.
U.N.: Ebola outbreak in Congo has killed nearly 2,000 people
LONDON — The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief said the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Congo is approaching a “stark” milestone with nearly 2,000 people killed by the virus in the year-long epidemic.
In a press briefing on Friday, Dr. Mike Ryan said that although the U.N. health agency has the vaccines and drugs that could potentially change the course of the outbreak, delivering those to the people who need them is still proving problematic.
Ryan said WHO is asking for another $278 million to support efforts to contain Ebola.