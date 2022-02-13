Turkish president: Tax reduction on basic food purchases to occur
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president announced a significant reduction in taxes on basic food supplies Saturday as the country faces rampant inflation and numerous protests over eroding living standards.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the value-added tax would be lowered to 1% from 8% on food purchases. His decision will be published in the Official Gazette and go into effect on Monday.
Gunmen kill 9 in Philippines
COTABATO, Philippines — Gunmen in the southern Philippines killed a Muslim rebel and eight of his companions in a road ambush Saturday that authorities said was apparently sparked by a land dispute.
Several attackers raked two SUVs with assault rifle fire in an early morning ambush in an isolated farming village in Guindulungan town in Maguindanao province, killing nine people and wounding three others who were on their way to a meeting to resolve a longstanding dispute, police and local officials said.
5 U.N. workers abducted in Yemen
SANAA, Yemen — Suspected al-Qaida militants have abducted five U.N. workers in southern Yemen, Yemeni officials said on Saturday.
The officials said the workers were abducted in the southern province of Abyan late Friday and taken to an unknown location. They include four Yemenis and a foreigner, they said.
In response to a question about the abduction, United Nations U.N. Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said “we are aware of this case but for obvious reasons we are not commenting.”
Tribal leaders said they were negotiating with the abductors to secure the workers’ release.