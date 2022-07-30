Kansas court: Self-defense doesn’t apply when bystander hurt
TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas law allowing deadly force against an attacker doesn’t protect people from prosecution if a bystander is injured, the state’s highest court declared Friday.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in the case of a Wichita police officer whose shots at a charging dog wounded a 9-year-old girl. The justices ordered a trial in Sedgwick County District Court for former Officer Dexter Betts on a felony reckless aggravated battery charge.
The December 2017 shooting happened after Betts and other officers responded to a call about domestic violence and a suicide threat at a Wichita home. Once inside, the dog charged at Betts, and he fired twice. His shots missed and hit the floor, and bullet fragments hit the girl above an eye and on a toe, according to the court’s decision.
Betts argued that he acted in self defense. A judge dismissed the case before trial, and the Kansas Court of Appeals upheld that decision. But Supreme Court Justice Dan Biles, writing for a unanimous state Supreme Court, said Kansas law grants immunity from prosecution for force used specifically against an attacker and doesn’t mention bystanders.
Justice Alito responds to foreign critics of abortion reversal
WASHINGTON — Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since the ruling. The justice’s remarks drew more criticism as well as some support.
Speaking in Rome at a religious liberty summit, Alito, 72, spent only a couple of minutes on the subject of abortion, and then only to discuss his foreign critics.
Dressed in a tuxedo and sporting a beard he sometimes grows when the court is out of session, Alito quipped that the ruling he authored had been “lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders,” then joked that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had “paid the price” for his comments. Johnson called the decision “a big step backwards” shortly before stepping down amid unrelated ethics investigations.
Alito also drew laughs from the audience at the conference, sponsored by the University of Notre Dame law school, when he said that “what really wounded me” were remarks made” by Britain’s Prince Harry. Speaking to the United Nations last week, Harry talked about the “rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States” as one of a series of converging crises.
Ditch the necktie: Spain’s leader backs conserving energy
MADRID — Spain’s leader has proposed an energy-saving move that many men have already embraced.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has asked government officials and people working in the private sector to save energy by giving up wearing neckties at work.
Appearing at a news conference in an open-necked white shirt and blue jacket, Sánchez explained he had dressed less formally not as a nod to the casual Friday custom but to curb utility use — presumably air-conditioning, but he did not spell that out.
“I´d like you to note that I am not wearing a tie. That means that we can all make savings from an energy point of view,” the prime minister said at the news conference called to summarize his government’s annual performance.
Spain has sweltered for more than a month, with temperatures in parts of the country often surpassing 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The government has urged people to reduce electricity costs by not overusing air conditioning.
Blinken off to Asia, Africa
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Asia and Africa, the State Department said Friday, as the U.S. and rivals China and Russia intensify their battle for global influence amid deepening divisions over Taiwan and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Blinken will begin a five-nation tour of the two continents next week, starting in Cambodia where he will attend a Southeast Asian regional security forum at which both the Chinese and Russian foreign ministers are also expected to attend. Blinken will then visit the Philippines, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.
There was no immediate indication that Blinken would meet separately in Phnom Penh with either Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov or Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. However, Blinken on Wednesday said he had requested a phone call with Lavrov to discuss the release of American detainees in Russia and Ukraine-related issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.