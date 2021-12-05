21 die in Kenya when bus heading to wedding plunges into river
NAIROBI, Kenya — At least 21 people died after a bus carrying choir members to a wedding plunged into a river in Kenya on Saturday, police said.
Mwingi East Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Yakan said the driver tried to steer the bus past a flooded bridge, but the strong current swept the vehicle into the river.
Police said 17 people were rescued. Officials said the incident is under investigation.
Police kill Palestinian attacker after Jerusalem stabbing
JERUSALEM — Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian after he stabbed and wounded an ultra-Orthodox Jew on Saturday near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem’s Old City, a tense and crowded area that is often the scene of demonstrations and clashes.
A widely circulated video shot by a bystander appeared to show an officer from Israel’s paramilitary Border Police shooting the attacker when he was already lying on the ground, and another appeared to show police with guns drawn preventing medics from reaching him, prompting calls for an investigation into possible excessive use of force.
The Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated an ultra-Orthodox man in his 20s who was stabbed, saying he was in moderate to severe condition.
Police identified the attacker as a 25-year-old from Salfit, in the occupied West Bank.
Gambia counts marble votes in first post-Jammeh election
BANJUL, Gambia — Election officials started counting marble votes Saturday in Gambia after the polls closed in the country’s first presidential election in decades that does not include former dictator Yahya Jammeh, a milestone seen as a test of democracy in the West African country.
Long lines of Gambians came to vote to exercise their democratic rights as demands for justice in the post-Jammeh era rise. Nearly 1 million registered voters were expected to drop marbles into one of six ballot bins, each adorned with the face and name of a candidate.
The candidates include incumbent President Adama Barrow, who defeated Jammeh in 2016 as an opposition leader.
Independent Electoral Commission presiding officer Musa Mbye told The Associated Press that there were no major problems during the vote. IEC Chair Alieu Mommar Njie said election results would be announced by Monday.
Hundreds protest disqualification of Venezuelan candidate
BARINAS, Venezuela — About 500 supporters of a Venezuelan gubernatorial opposition candidate who was retroactively disqualified as the vote count showed him ahead in the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez protested Saturday against a decision that has become emblematic of what opponents say are unfair election conditions.
Under a heavy military and police presence, supporters of Freddy Superlano decried the decision of Venezuela’s highest court to schedule a new gubernatorial election in January, saying they are being robbed of the punishment vote they exercised against the ruling party’s candidate. They vowed to keep any pro-government candidate out of the governor’s office.
5 bodies found in house near Berlin
BERLIN — Five bodies with gunshot and stabbing wounds were found Saturday in a house just outside Berlin, German authorities said. The victims included three children.
Officers found the bodies in the Senzig district of Koenigs Wusterhausen, southeast of Berlin, after witnesses reported seeing dead people in the building, prosecutors and police said in a statement.
Investigators said they believe the victims — two 40-year-olds and children aged 10, 8 and 4, all of whom lived in the house — were killed.
At least 31 killed in Mali truck attack
BAMAKO, Mali — Gunmen attacked a truck carrying civilians in central Mali, killing at least 31 people, a local official said Saturday.
The mayor of Bandiagara, Housseini Saye, said the truck was carrying about 50 civilians when the gunmen attacked the vehicle Friday less than 10 miles outside the town. The attack has not been claimed, but it bears the mark of local armed groups linked to al-Qaida.