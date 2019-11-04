Nationalists seen filming at lynching victim memorial

GLENDORA, Miss. — Men carrying a white nationalist flag were caught on security cameras trying to film in front of a new memorial to lynching victim Emmett Till in Mississippi.

Security footage from the commission shows the men, one carrying a neo-Confederate group flag, filming at the site. They are seeing running away when a security alarm sounds.

Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, says he believes they were filming a propaganda video.

Till was 14 when he was beaten and killed in 1955 after he whistled at a white woman. The memorial is at the site where Till’s body was pulled from a river.

A new bullet-proof memorial to Till was dedicated Oct. 19 after the first three markers were vandalized.

Police arrest man posing as officer

WILSON, N.C. — Police say a North Carolina man has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer after he got himself involved in a police chase.

News outlets report that the incident happened on Oct. 5 after Wilson police stopped a car at a grocery store in search of a possible murder suspect. As they approached the car, it sped off.

Police had chased the car for about two miles when a Ford Taurus with blue lights sped past the officers and got in front of the suspect’s car.

Police said the Taurus’ driver, 30-year-old David Adams Jr., forced five men out of the suspect car at gunpoint. Adams was later arrested for impersonating an officer.

The Associated Press

