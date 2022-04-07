Judge acquits New Mexico man charged in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday acquitted a New Mexico man of misdemeanor charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol and engaged in disorderly conduct after he walked into the building during last year’s riot.
U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden issued the verdict from the bench after hearing testimony without a jury in the case against Matthew Martin. McFadden, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump, acquitted Martin of all four counts for which he was charged.
McFadden said it was reasonable for Martin to believe that outnumbered police officers allowed him and others to enter the Capitol through the Rotunda doors on Jan. 6, 2021. The judge also said Martin’s actions were “about as minimal and non-serious” as anyone who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Martin is the third Capitol riot defendant whose case has been resolved by a trial. He is the first of the three to be acquitted of all charges that he faced.
5 shooters involved in deadly Sacramento gang-related shootout
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The mass killing that left six people dead and 12 wounded outside bars just a block from California’s Capitol last weekend was a gunfight involving at least five shooters from rival gangs, Sacramento police said Wednesday.
Police said they identified at least five gunmen but there might have been more. Only two suspects — both brothers wounded by gunfire — have been arrested in connection with the shooting and, so far, only face firearms charges.
Police declined to name the two gangs involved or the affiliation of any suspects.
No charges filed in Minneapolis no-knock police shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prosecutors declined to file charges Wednesday against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in a downtown apartment in February.
Locke, 22, was staying on a couch in his cousin’s apartment when authorities entered it on Feb. 2 without knocking as part of an investigation into a homicide in neighboring St. Paul.
Body camera video showed Locke pointed a gun at Officer Mark Hanneman, justifying his use of deadly force. Locke’s mother, Karen Wells, said she was disgusted by the decision, and she vowed to keep up pressure on Minneapolis city leaders.
Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman, whose offices reviewed the case, said there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hanneman violated the state statute governing when police can use deadly force.
Officers kill gunman who fires 100 shots in Minneapolis suburb of Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A gunman fired more than 100 rounds in his suburban Minneapolis neighborhood, seriously wounding a police officer before the suspect was shot and later died, police said Wednesday.
Officers in Roseville responded to a report of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and encountered a chaotic scene as they immediately came under fire, Police Chief Erika Scheider said during a briefing.
An officer was shot in the face and his colleagues dragged him to a squad car and rushed him to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Scheider said.
The 53-year-old suspect moved around the wooded, residential neighborhood about 8 miles northeast of Minneapolis and continued to shoot at officers and houses, in some cases breaking windows, officials said. Neighbors received an alert to shelter in place as police, Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies and State Patrol troopers searched for the gunman.
The suspect was known to police, Scheider said, because there were previous mental health-related calls involving the man and his family.
Administration officials test positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.
The Justice Department said Garland asked to be tested “after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus.” Officials said he is not experiencing symptoms, is fully vaccinated and has received a booster.
Raimondo’s office said she was experiencing “mild symptoms.” Both Garland and Raimondo attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington last weekend.