News in your town

Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' as senior UK royals

Poll: World skeptical Trump will do right in global affairs

Ukrainian jet crash kills 176, sets off mourning in Canada

Stabbings, shootings, assaults weigh on US Jewish youth

Defiant fugitive ex-Nissan boss vows fight to clear his name

Puerto Ricans left homeless after biggest quake in century

World News in Brief

'Obamacare' mandate: hot for lawyers, ho-hum to consumers

Patients push limits for clues to chronic fatigue syndrome

Husband in missing mom case ordered held on $6 million bail

Electric scooter injuries surge along with their popularity

Storms bring relief and danger to Australian wildfires

Florida mom hits jackpot: 2 sets of twin boys born in 2019

House to vote Thursday on curbing Trump actions against Iran

US, Iran step back from the brink; region still on edge

Impeachment standoff deepens, testing McConnell and Pelosi

Storms bring relief and danger to Australian wildfires

Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' as senior UK royals

Legal group seeks federal inquiry into Mississippi prisons