Texas officer fired for ‘racially insensitive meme’
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department on Thursday fired a veteran officer for posting a “racially insensitive meme” on Facebook that drew wide public criticism last month, police said in a statement.
Officer Roger Ballard was given an “indefinite suspension,” which a spokesman described as “equivalent to termination,” for violating the department’s general orders, according to the statement. It said that after hearing about the post on Sept. 20, “Internal Affairs quickly began an investigation and concluded that Officer Roger Ballard was responsible for posting the racially insensitive meme containing a photo which led to numerous complaints and public outrage.”
Internal affairs investigators are also looking into a second officer’s involvement.
Ballard worked as a patrol officer on the day shift and had been with the department since 2002, said Officer Buddy Calzada. He declined to describe Ballard’s Facebook post or say whether the officer is appealing his firing.
The meme showed a photo of a Black man in a casket accompanied by the text, “The face you make when you don’t understand ‘Stop resisting,’” according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The paper cites screenshots of the post on a personal Facebook page that has since been deactivated.
The Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear if Ballard has an attorney.
Lebanon asks Interpol to detain 2 Russians over port blast
BEIRUT — The lead investigator into the August blast at Beirut’s port that killed and wounded many people issued two arrest warrants Thursday for the captain and owner of a ship that carried thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate to Beirut seven years ago, the state-run National News Agency said.
Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates stored at Beirut’s port exploded on Aug. 4, killing 193, wounding about 6,500 and causing damage worth billions of dollars.
The news agency said judge Fadi Sawwan referred the case to the state prosecution that asked Interpol to detain the two Russian citizens.
NNA did not give the names of the two men, but Boris Prokoshev was the captain who sailed the MV Rhosus from Turkey to Beirut in 2013. Igor Grechushkin, a Russian businessman residing in the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, bought the cargo ship in 2012 from Cypriot businessman Charalambos Manoli. Grechushkin has been questioned by police on request of Interpol’s Lebanon office in August.
More than two dozen people, most of them port and customs officials, have been detained since the blast which is considered to be one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded.
The Rhosus set out from the Georgian Black Sea port of Batumi carrying 2,755.5 tons of ammonium nitrate destined for an explosives company in Mozambique. It made an unscheduled detour, stopping in Beirut on Nov. 19, 2013.
In October 2014, the ammonium nitrate was moved into the port’s Warehouse 12, which holds impounded materials. The ammonium nitrate remained at the warehouse until it exploded while the Rhosus never left the port and sank there in February 2018, according to Lebanese official documents.
Ukrainian wildfires kill 9
KYIV, Ukraine — Wildfires in eastern Ukraine have killed at least nine people and detonated unexploded ordnance fired during fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces, authorities said Thursday.
About 27,000 acres were on fire in the Luhansk region, the state emergencies service said.
In the town of Stanichna Luhanska, flames engulfed houses on two streets, one of which had leftover shells from fighting in 2014-16, the local administration said on Facebook. Stanichna Luhanska is just outside the rebel-controlled city of Luhansk.
The emergencies service said nine people have died in the fires, including one employee of the state forestry service. It say about 250 residences have been destroyed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement that some of the blazes may have been set off by artillery fire from the rebel-held territory.
Heavy fighting between separatist rebels and Ukrainian forces broke out in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Although the fighting has died down significantly, sporadic clashes are still reported.