CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four space tourists safely ended their trailblazing trip to orbit Saturday with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast.
Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where the tourists’ chartered flight began three days earlier. The all-amateur crew, which included trip sponsor Jared Isaacman, was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut.
Manhunt for boyfriend amid search for Petito
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police searched a vast Florida wildlife reserve on Saturday for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, while across the country the FBI hunted for clues about the missing woman in a mountainous national park in Wyoming.
More than 50 North Port police officers, FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies searched the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area of the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, the FBI in Denver said Saturday that ground surveys were occurring at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, seeking clues to Petito’s disappearance.
Jury finds Durst guilty of murdering woman
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Robert Durst’s long, bizarre and deadly run from the law ended when a Los Angeles County jury convicted him in the murder of his best friend more than 20 years ago.
The 78-year-old New York real estate heir, who was long suspected but never charged in the disappearance of his wife in New York in 1982 and acquitted of murder in the 2001 killing of a neighbor in Texas, was found guilty Friday in the 2000 shooting death of Susan Berman.