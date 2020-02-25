News in your town

`Tool Box Killer' who preyed on teenagers dies in California

Virus pushes beyond Asia, taking aim at Europe, Mideast

Egyptian state TV says ex-President Mubarak has died at 91

Trump returns to domestic squabbles on India trip

Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win new car

'Deportation with a layover:' US sends migrants to Guatemala

'Deportation with a layover:' US sends migrants to Guatemala

Poll: Most Americans support Equal Rights Amendment

Worried Democrats rush to slow front-runner Sanders

US appeals court upholds Trump rules involving abortions

Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter operator for deaths

Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment

Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies

Bishop shakeup: West Virginia Catholic diocese issues audit

Germany admits to far-right problem, but what to do?

U.S. to lay out case against Assange at extradition hearing

Passage to India: Trump ready for warm embrace, adulation

Who is No. 1? Whoever gets to fill out 2020 Census form

B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

Haiti police exchange fire with troops near national palace

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria after Palestinian rocket attacks

9 dead in Turkey as 5.7 earthquake strikes western Iran

Iran says voter turnout dips below 50% in a first since 1979

World news in brief

National news in brief

2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans

Cuomo: Jewish center evacuated; threats sent around country

Man finds two suspected bombs while on hike in Hawaii

Reliability of pricey new voting machines questioned

Moderates hustle to blunt Sanders' momentum after Nevada win

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria after Palestinian rocket attacks

U.S. to lay out case against Assange at extradition hearing

Reliability of pricey new voting machines questioned

Box office goes 'Sonic' again but hears 'Call of the Wild'

Trump says he was not told that Russia was helping Sanders