In this Sept. 24, 2017 file photo, police tape lines the scene at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ after a deadly shooting at the church Antioch, Tenn. A man charged in the shooting expressed suicidal thoughts in June according to police records. With bipartisan support in many cases, 17 states and Washington D.C. have now passed so-called “red flag laws” that allow the court-ordered removal of guns from people who are considered to be dangerous.