Contract negotiations between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of the company's workers broke down early Wednesday with each side blaming the other for walking away from talks.

The Teamsters have imposed several deadlines for United Parcel Service negotiators to make their "last, best and final" offer to its unionized workers in recent days. Union officials said Wednesday that UPS "walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer," specifically with regard to the economic package.

Recommended for you