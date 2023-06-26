TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Gunmen burst into a pool hall in northern Honduras and opened fire, killing 11 people and prompting President Xiomara Castro to announce security measures including curfews in the area amid a wave of drug trafficking-linked violence.
The attack occurred in the city of Choloma in Cortes province late Saturday night. It left 10 men and one woman dead.
The massacre followed the killing of three people Thursday in a bakery in the city of San Pedro Sula. Among the victims was Ericka Julissa Bandy García, wife of an alleged associate of former President Juan Orlando Hernández, who is imprisoned in the U.S. awaiting trial for drug trafficking-related charges.
In central Honduras, 46 inmates were killed Tuesday by Barrio 18 gang members in a women’s prison in Tamara, north of Tegucigalpa.
Duchess of York has breast cancer surgery
LONDON — Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a spokesperson.
The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was a success and Sarah’s prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said. She was released from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Sunday to recuperate at home in Windsor.
Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, spoke about the diagnosis on her new podcast, “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah,” set to be released today. She recorded the segment before her operation.
Guatemalans vote in presidential election
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalans voted Sunday to elect a new president and vice president as well as fill all congressional seats and hundreds of local posts after one of the most tumultuous electoral seasons in the Central American nation’s recent history.
With none of the 22 presidential candidates polling near the required 50% threshold for winning outright, a second round of voting on Aug. 20 between the top two finishers was almost certain.
There were some complications reported early Sunday. Voting never got underway in San Jose del Golfo in central Guatemala. Locals in the highlands town would not allow the voting center to open, saying people from outside the municipality had been bused in to vote.
President Alejandro Giammattei, who could not seek re-election, said Friday that the elections are “one more sign that we live in a stable democracy.”
Airstrike leaves at least 9 dead in Syria
JISR AL-SHUGHUR, Syria — An airstrike early Sunday over a busy vegetable market in northwestern Syria killed at least nine people, activists and local first responders said.
Activists and Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Russia, a top ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, launched the strike over the strategic opposition-held town of Jisr al-Shughur near the Turkish border.