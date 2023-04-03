PODGORICA, Montenegro — Economy expert and political novice Jakov Milatovic won the presidential runoff election in Montenegro on Sunday, defeating the pro-Western incumbent who has been in power for more than three decades in the small NATO member nation in Europe, the candidates and polls said.
Milatovic, who is backed by Montenegro’s governing majority, won around 60% in the vote Sunday while Milo Djukanovic won around 40%, according to predictions released by the usually reliable Center for Monitoring and Research and based on vote sample. In a victory speech, Milatovic described the moment as “historic” and promised to help lead Montenegro into the European Union during his five-year term in office.
Djukanovic conceded defeat and congratulated Milatovic on his victory.
Recommended for you
Center-right party claims Finland victory
HELSINKI — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin appeared to have lost her bid for a second term on Sunday, with her party headed for defeat by two conservative parties in an extremely tight three-way race for control of parliament.
The center-right National Coalition Party claimed victory with around 97.7% of the votes counted, coming out on top at 20.7%. It was followed closely by right-wing populist party The Finns with 20.1%, while the Social Democrats garnered 19.9%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.