LOS ANGELES — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement on Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system.
Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the work stoppage.
Wages will rise up to 80% for some of the lowest-paid workers, with all workers seeing a boost in pay, union representatives said. The contracts also improve benefits to help workers cover child care expenses and health costs and will help intentional students, they said.
The bargaining units were represented by the United Auto Workers.
U.S.: Overall migration flows little changed
SAN DIEGO — Illegal border crossings by Cubans and Nicaraguans rose sharply in November while overall migration flows were little changed from October, U.S. authorities said Friday.
The snapshot is the latest detailed account of who is crossing the border from Mexico amid preparations to end a Trump-era asylum ban. It marked the third-highest monthly count of Joe Biden’s presidency. Cubans, who are leaving the island nation in their largest numbers in six decades, were stopped 34,675 times at the U.S. border with Mexico in November, up 21% from 28,848 times in October.
Nicaraguans, a large reason why El Paso, Texas, has become the busiest corridor for illegal crossings, were stopped 34,209 times, up 65% from 20,920 in October.
Overall, Customs and Border Protection tallied 233,740 migrant encounters, up 1% from 231,294 in October.
Mexicans were the largest nationality, followed by Cubans and Nicaraguans. Ecuadoreans were stopped 11,831 times, up 68% from 7,031 times.
