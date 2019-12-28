News in your town

US astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman

Woman saved after mouthing 'help me' to McDonald's workers

More than dozen hurt in blast at Beechcraft plant in Kansas

Truck bomb in Somalia's capital kills at least 78 people

Thousands of koalas feared dead in Australia wildfires

DJ Don Imus, made and betrayed by his mouth, dead at 79

New Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of sound

12 killed, dozens hurt after jetliner crashes in Kazakhstan

Court upholds creation of national monument in Atlantic

Israel's Netanyahu shores up base but obstacles remain

Burning Man organizers sue over millions in US permit fees

Iowa swung fiercely to Trump. Will it swing back in 2020?

Lizzo named The Associated Press' Entertainer of the Year

Judge: No slander in Alec Baldwin's comments on parking spat

Virginia school system to allow students day off to protest

'Tough year' for measles and other infectious diseases in US

'Tough year' for measles and other infectious diseases in U.S.