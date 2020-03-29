Seoul: North Korea fires missiles into sea
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea today fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea said, calling it “inappropriate” at a time when the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the projectiles flying from the North Korean eastern coastal city of Wonsan into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan this morning.
South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were analyzing more details of the launches.
Russia trying to dodge U.S. sanctions?
MOSCOW — Russia’s Rosneft has transferred its assets in Venezuela to a company fully owned by Vladimir Putin’s government, a move apparently intended to shield Russia’s largest oil producer from U.S. sanctions while Moscow continues showing support for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in the wake of a U.S. narcotics indictment.
The sale, announced Saturday, follows the recent sanctioning of two Rosneft subsidiaries in an effort to cut a critical lifeline that Russia extended to Maduro after the U.S. government made it illegal for Americans to buy crude from Venezuela.
Rosneft, led by longtime Putin associate Igor Sechin, said its move means “all assets and trading operations of Rosneft in Venezuela and/or connected with Venezuela will be disposed of, terminated or liquidated.” It did not name the new company that would take over the assets, which include multiple joint ventures, oil-field services companies and trading activities.
Saudi Arabia defense forces destroy missile
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile over the capital late Saturday, state media said early today.
Residents of Riyadh reported on social media hearing loud explosions in the middle of the night. Minutes later, state media carried a statement by Saudi Arabia’s military saying it had destroyed a missile over the city. Saudi state TV reported that American Patriot missile defense systems were used in the interception.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.