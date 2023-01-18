Norway archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Archaeologists in Norway said Tuesday that they have found a runestone that could be the world’s oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.

The Associated Press

