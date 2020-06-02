U.S. court orders Iran, Syria liable for attacks in Israel
JERUSALEM — A U.S. court has ruled that Iran and Syria are liable for compensation for American citizens wounded and killed in a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel, including the killing of a U.S. Army veteran.
Judge Randolph D. Moss in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that Americans wounded and killed in seven attacks carried out by Palestinians were eligible for damages from Iran and Syria because they provided “material support” to militant groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
The court has not yet determined the amount of the damages. The order was posted online Sunday by the federal courts.
Syria, Iran and the Iranian Ministry of Information of Security, all named as defendants in the civil case, did not take part in the proceedings.
Collecting the damages will be a challenge. American courts have ordered the government of Iran to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to families of Americans killed by Palestinian militants before. But since Iran and the U.S. have no formal diplomatic relations, collecting the damages has remained elusive.
Taylor Force, a U.S. Army veteran, was studying in Israel in 2016 when he was stabbed to death by a Palestinian assailant in Tel Aviv. Congress later approved the Taylor Force Act, which withholds funding to the Palestinians that it said was used to reward the families of attackers.
Tropical Storm Cristobal forms, flood threat for Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, bringing some flooding to Mexico’s southern Gulf coast and threatening more deadly inundations farther inland.
Cristobal was the earliest third named storm of an Atlantic hurricane season on record; in 2016, Tropical Storm Colin formed in the Gulf on June 5.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cristobal was now expected to dip inland along the Mexican coast near the low-lying, flood-prone city of Ciudad del Carmen and meander there for a couple of days. That could pump a huge amount of water into coastal lagoons behind the city.
Police in Campeche state, where Ciudad del Carmen is located, said they have already closed several highways because of flooding.
By Friday, the storm is expected to make a northward turn and head towards the U.S. Gulf coast, where the Hurricane Center said “there is a risk of storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts this weekend along portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.”
Afghan official: Kabul mosque bombed, 2 dead, 2 wounded
KABUL, Afghanistan — A bomb exploded inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday killing two people, including the mosque’s prayer leader, and wounding two others an official said.
Tariq Arian, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, said the bomb targeted the Wazir Akber Khan Mosque at around 7:25 p.m., when worshippers had gathered for evening prayers. The mosque is located in a high-security diplomatic area near the offices of several international organizations and embassies.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has been active in Kabul in recent weeks and has in the past carried out attacks inside mosques in Afghanistan.
Taliban insurgents have never carried out an attack inside ofa mosque.
Mullah Mohammad Ayaz Niazi was one of the two people killed in Tuesday’s attack, Arian said. He was wounded in the explosion and died later at a hospital.
Niazi was a well known cleric who was active as Friday prayer leader at the mosque. He was also a Kabul University professor in the Islamic Law department.
Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, tweeted that the government strongly condemned the attack, saying it “reveals the brutality and inhumanity of those who purposefully perpetrate violence against our Ulema and innocent people.”
Attacks against worshippers have increased in Afghanistan: Last month, an unknown number of attackers stormed a mosque in northern Parwan province, killing 11 and wounding several others.
The IS claimed responsibility Saturday for a roadside bomb attack against a bus belonging to a local TV station in Kabul, killing two employees of the station.
High-speed Spanish passenger train hits car on track; 2 dead
MADRID — Two people were killed when a high-speed passenger train with more than 150 people on board hit a car on the tracks in northwest Spain on Tuesday.
Emergency services said the locomotive derailed but not the train’s carriages, and most of the passengers climbed out uninjured. Five people were reported to be slightly injured.
The car’s driver and a train engineer were killed, emergency services said.
The four-wheel-drive car fell off a bridge and landed on the train line in the Castille and Leon region, local emergency services said in a statement.
Officials say armed men killed journalist in southern Yemen
SANNA, Yemen — A Yemeni journalist was shot dead Tuesday in the southern port city of Aden, security officials said.
Armed men opened fire on Nabil al-Quaety, a video journalist and photographer who contributed to Agence France-Presse, outside his home in Aden’s Dar Saad district, the officials said.
Al-Quaety, 34, was pronounced dead before reaching a nearby hospital, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
“We are shocked by the senseless killing of a courageous journalist doing his job despite threats and intimidation,” said AFP’s Global News Director Phil Chetwynd.
“Through his work with AFP over the past five years, Nabil had helped to show a global audience the full horror of the conflict in Yemen. The quality of his work had been widely recognized,” he said.
Al-Quaety was married with three children, and a fourth on the way, AFP said.
He was a finalist for the United Kingdom’s Rory Peck Award in 2016 for his work covering Yemen’s war.
Al-Quaety’s death came amid increasing tensions and infighting between the internationally recognized government and southern separatists who declared self-rule of Aden in April.
Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest nation, has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Houthis took control of the country’s north, including Sanaa. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened against the Houthis the following year, conducting relentless airstrikes and a blockade of Yemen.
The conflict has killed over 100,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical care shortages.
Both sides of the conflict have violated press freedoms, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.
In April, a Houthi-controlled court sentenced four journalists to death after their conviction on spying charges. The four were among a group of 10 journalists who were detained by the Iran-backed rebels and accused of “collaborating with the enemy,” in reference to the Saudi-led coalition.
Media freedom group Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, denounced the killing of “another journalist in the country, where four of them have also been sentenced to death by the Houthis and risk being executed.”
Yemen’s journalists union condemned the killing and urged security authorities in Aden to investigate and bring those involved to court.