Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or his accuser
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A jury on Wednesday found that no defamation occurred between former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and the woman who accused him of molesting her when she was 14.
In allegations that roiled the 2017 Senate race in Alabama, Leigh Corfman said Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was a teen and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Corfman filed suit alleging Moore defamed her by branding her a liar when he denied the accusations. Moore countersued, claiming Corfman injured his reputation with false allegations meant to hurt him politically.
The jury deliberated for about three hours before ruling that neither side had proved its case during the emotionally charged trial in which both Moore and Corfman took the stand to testify.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winterPUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow Wednesday to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
Thousands of people gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he had seen his shadow. After Phil’s prediction was announced, the crowd repeatedly chanted “six more weeks!”
Indiana teen sentenced to 100 years for killing 2 siblingsVERSAILLES, Ind. — A southeastern Indiana teenager has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for the suffocation deaths of his two young siblings months apart in 2017, when he was 13 years old.
A Ripley County judge ordered the sentence Tuesday for Nickalas Kedrowitz. Jurors convicted him in August on two counts of murder for the killings of his 23-month-old half-sister, Desiree McCartney, and his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz.
The judge ordered 50-year prison terms for each death to be served one after the other.
Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of 2 campus officersRICHMOND, Va. — A former student at a private college in Virginia was arraigned Wednesday on murder charges, a day after authorities say he returned to his alma mater and fatally shot two campus officers.
Police identified the gunman in Tuesday’s shooting at Bridgewater College as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27. A spokeswoman for the small liberal arts school about 125 miles northwest of Richmond said Campbell was a student there from 2013 to 2017.
Campbell made his first court appearance Wednesday in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court.
Bill honors WWII Ghost Army soldiers
CONCORD, N.H. — Members of two top-secret World War II military units referred to as the “Ghost Army” will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal more than 75 years after their service, under legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden
The Ghost Army refers to two units that used inflatable equipment, sound effects, radio trickery, and other deceptions in Europe to draw enemy forces away from American units, saving an estimated 30,000 lives. Because of their secret classification, members were not recognized for their heroism.
Biden signed the bill Tuesday.