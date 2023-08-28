Tropical Storm Idalia takes aim at Gulf of Mexico

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed state emergency officials to begin preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia. Forecasters say they expect Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast and approach Florida on Wednesday with winds up to 100 mph, becoming a Category 2 hurricane.

 Jeff Roberson

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Idalia was near the coast of Cuba today on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S., the National Hurricane Center said.

At 4 a.m. CDT today, the storm was about 125 miles off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm was stationary at the time, the hurricane center said.

