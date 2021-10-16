Officials approve Johnson & Johnson booster shot
WASHINGTON — U.S. health advisers endorsed a booster of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday, citing concern that Americans who got the single-dose shot aren’t as protected as those given two-dose brands.
J&J told the Food and Drug Administration that an extra dose adds important protection as early as two months after initial vaccination — but that it might work better if people wait until six months later. Unable to settle the best timing, the FDA’s advisory panel voted unanimously that the booster should be offered at least two months after people got their earlier shot.
The FDA isn’t bound by the recommendation as it makes a final decision.
Marine lieutenant colonel receives reprimand
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — A military judge issued a reprimand for a Marine lieutenant colonel and ordered him to forfeit $5,000 in pay Friday for his criticism of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, his attorney said.
The decision from Col. Glen Hines followed the guilty plea Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller entered Thursday during a special court-martial at Camp Lejeune. Scheller faced six charges, including contempt toward officials and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.
Scheller now awaits a decision on whether he will be honorably discharged from the Marines or be given a general discharge under honorable conditions, according to his attorney, Tim Parlatore.
Former president Clinton still hospitalized with infection
ORANGE, Calif. — Bill Clinton was said to be recovering from a urological infection Friday, and an aide to the former president said that Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital, though not receiving “ICU care.”
Clinton reportedly had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but is on the mend and never went into septic shock.
Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection.
Attorney: Florida school shooter to plead guilty
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Fla., high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.
The guilty plea would set up a penalty phase where Nikolas Cruz, 23, would be fighting against the death penalty and hoping for life without parole.
Cruz attorney David Wheeler told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that he will plead guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The pleas will come with no conditions and prosecutors still plan to seek the death penalty.