Man charged after fatal crash in Texas that killed 3, hurt 9
KERRVILLE, Texas — A man remained jailed Sunday after being charged in a fatal crash in Central Texas that killed three people and injured nine others.
Members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were on a ride Saturday south of Kerrville when a vehicle crossed a highway center strip and crashed into the group, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. Kerrville is located about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.
“The ride was in celebration of the club’s birthday when the accident occurred,” the sheriff’s office said.
The motorcycle club is part of a national group that is made up of active duty, retired and reserve law enforcement officers.
The vehicle’s driver, 28-year-old Ivan Robles, was arrested and has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and six counts of intoxication assault.
Court records did not list an attorney for Robles, who is from Center Point, Texas, which is southeast of Kerrville.
The nine motorcycle club members who were hospitalized were listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Blast kills 5, wounds dozens in north Syria
BEIRUT — An explosion rocked a rebel-held area in northern Syria across the border from Turkey late Sunday, killing at least five people and wounding dozens, opposition activists and Turkish state media reported.
The car bomb went off near the Bab al-Salameh border crossing with Turkey, the reports said. The area is controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters.
The blast killed seven and wounded more than 60, including women and children, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Right. The opposition war monitor said the blast was most likely carried out by sleeper cells of the Islamic State group.
Other opposition activists said the blast killed five and wounded dozens.
Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported that at least five civilians were killed and 85 wounded in the blast. The agency said that some of the wounded who were in critical condition were taken for treatment in Turkey.
It said no one claimed responsibility for the attack, adding that Kurdish fighters have carried out such attacks in the past.
Anadolu reported another blast earlier Sunday wounded 13 people, including children, in the Syrian town of Afrin, which is controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters.
Sunday’s attacks came as parliamentary elections took place in government-held parts of the war-torn country. As in previous elections in Syria, the vote will produce a rubber-stamp body loyal to President Bashar Assad.
Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018 in a military operation that expelled local U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters and displaced tens of thousands of Kurdish residents.
Ankara considers the Kurdish fighters who were in control of Afrin terrorists. Since then, there have been a series of attacks on Turkish targets in the area.
Police hit with bottles in Frankfurt clashes
BERLIN — German police officers were pelted with bottles to applause from a large crowd after they tried to end a brawl in central Frankfurt early Sunday, leading to clashes that ended with 39 arrests, the city’s police force said.
Frankfurt police chief Gerhard Bereswill said a small group of police tried to intervene after the brawl involving up to 30 people broke out at around 3 a.m. in the city’s central Opernplatz square.
Participants in the fight turned on the officers and threw bottles at them, along with others standing nearby, he said. The other 500 to 800 people in the square “began to jeer and clap when bottles hit our colleagues,” Bereswill added. Police called in reinforcements, who he said were also pelted with bottles, and then cleared the square.
Bereswill said police arrested 39 suspected bottle-throwers, eight of whom were still in custody Sunday. Most were young men aged 17-21 from the Frankfurt area, many of them with immigrant roots, he said.
At least five police officers sustained slight injuries such as bruises and several police cars were damaged, Bereswill said.