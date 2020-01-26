Woman’s threat shuts down Phoenix airport
PHOENIX — A woman angry about not being allowed to board a plane at Sky Harbor International Airport was arrested after allegedly mentioning an explosive device, resulting in hundreds of travelers having to evacuate part of one concourse, police said Saturday.
A police bomb squad responded Friday but found no device and the airport soon returned to normal though three flights were delayed.
Police said 53-year-old Hope L. Webber was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor false emergency reporting and felony making a false terrorism report.
American Airlines said in an email that employees had called police to deal with a disruptive female passenger trying to board a flight to Salt Lake City shortly before it was supposed to take off. Parts of Terminal 4 were briefly evacuated.
Police wound armed man in French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A man who had been pointing a gun at people in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter was critically wounded Saturday in a shootout with police.
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to reports of an armed man near St. Louis and Bourbon streets around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, an “exchange of gunfire” began and the armed man was hit in the chest. He is being treated at University Medical Center, Ferguson said. No officers were injured.
Neither the names of the officers involved nor the suspect’s were immediately released.
2 killed, 2-year-old wounded, in shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two women were killed and a 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at their Little Rock home early Saturday morning, police said.
Officer Eric Barnes said officers arriving at the home found the two women dead. Police said they’ve identified a person of interest, but that person is not in custody.
Police said the boy was shot in the upper body and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Police said a teen who was inside the home was a witness and was not injured. Barnes said investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.