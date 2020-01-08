Justice Department recommends 6 months for Michael Flynn
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn deserves up to six months behind bars, the Justice Department said Tuesday, reversing its earlier position that he was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation with prosecutors.
The government’s sentencing memo is a sharp rebuke to Flynn’s new legal team, which for months has attacked special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and accused prosecutors of withholding information that the lawyers said was favorable to their client. A judge rejected those arguments last month.
CNN settles teen’s libel lawsuit
NEW YORK — CNN has settled a lawsuit with a Kentucky teen who claimed media organizations falsely labeled him as a racist following a well-publicized encounter with a Native American last year at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
The network confirmed the settlement Tuesday, as did Todd McMurtry, a lawyer for Nicholas Sandmann, a student at Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky. Neither side would give details of the settlement.
Sandmann also sued the Washington Post and NBC Universal. Cases against the Post and NBC continue.
2 Chinese arrested at Navy Base
KEY WEST, Fla. — Two Chinese nationals have been arrested for illegally taking photographs at Naval Air Station Key West (Fla.).
The arrests over the weekend of Yuhao Wang and Jielun Zhang bring to four the number of Chinese people charged recently with snapping pictures at the base. An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang were told they could not enter the property but did so anyway.