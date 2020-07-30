News in your town

Former GOP presidential candidate Cain dies of COVID-19

In upside-down summer, 'Jurassic Park,' 'Ghostbusters' once again hits

John Lewis mourned as 'founding father' of 'better America'

U.S. economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life

Tyson Foods to increase virus testing in U.S. meat plants

US names new Arctic envoy in push to expand reach in region

U.S. slaps sanctions on Syrian president's eldest son

U.S. to bring 6,400 troops home from Germany, move 5,600 more