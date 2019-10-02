Sword-wielding man kills 1, wounds 9 at Finland school
HELSINKI — A man wielding a sword and a firearm killed a woman and wounded nine others Tuesday at a vocational school inside a shopping center in central Finland, police said. The attacker was seriously wounded after police opened fire, and he was taken into custody.
The police superintendent for eastern Finland, Mikko Lyytinen, told a news conference that officers were forced to shoot the man to prevent more bloodshed at the Herman shopping center in the town of Kuopio.
Police didn’t give the suspect’s age, but said he was born in 1994 and he’s a Finnish national without a prior criminal record. He was a student at the Savo Vocational College, which occupies the shopping center’s second floor.
The man’s apartment was later raided by police, and a cache of firebombs were found there. But it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were used in the rampage.
The motive for the attack remained unclear. The National Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.
Police wouldn’t provide further details on the woman who was killed, but Finnish newspaper Keskisuomalainen said she was a student at the school and “the primary target” of the dark-clad attacker.
One police officer was slightly injured, and the rest of the wounded were students and staff of the school, mostly women aged 15-50. They were treated at a hospital for cuts. It wasn’t clear if the attacker used his firearm.
Prime Minister Antti Rinne tweeted that the violence was “shocking.”
The shopping center is located a few kilometers outside the center of Kuopio, about 220 miles northeast of the capital, Helsinki.
A witness told Finnish newspaper Iltalehti the man had entered a class with a bag and took out a sword and struck the teacher with it. Panic broke out among the students and some of them started to throw chairs at the attacker who fled the scene, Iltalehti reported.
Arch bridge falls in Taiwan bay, divers search for victims
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A towering arch bridge over a bay in eastern Taiwan collapsed Tuesday, sending a burning oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below. An air force helicopter, fishing vessels and more than 60 military personnel including divers were searching for possible victims.
Six people, all foreigners, were missing and believed trapped on one of the fishing boats, the National Fire Agency said. Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung told reporters that five people were feared to have been on the bridge when it collapsed. Ten people were sent to hospitals, six of them with serious injuries.
The 460-foot-long bridge collapsed about 9:30 a.m. in Nanfangao, a tiny but often-crowded Pacific coast fishing village.
The weather at the time was sunny, but the collapse occurred hours after a typhoon swept by the island. Disaster relief officials would not say if the storm had weakened the bridge or give other details on the cause. Government-run Central News Agency said a bridge pier may have collapsed.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said she hoped all government departments would do everything possible to save people and “keep the number of deaths and injuries as low as possible,” CNA reported.
National Fire Agency spokesperson Su Hong-wei said the oil tanker truck’s fall smashed three fishing boats. It also set off a fire on the truck, but it did not spread beyond the vehicle.
Rescue workers have removed one of the boats from under the collapsed bridge and are still working on the two others, the agency said in a statement this evening.
Of the 10 people hospitalized, six are Filipinos and three are Indonesians, the agency said. People from both countries regularly work on fishing boats registered in Taiwan, where pay is better than in their home countries.
The center of Typhoon Mitag passed east of Taiwan on Monday night and early today, but the outer winds gusting up to 85 mph affected the island before the storm moved to the northeast. The storm injured 12 people, felled trees, damaged vehicles and caused power outages around the island.
Nanfangao Bridge is a tourist attraction in Yilan. It was opened in 1998 and was built to replace a lower bridge that prevented large fishing vessels from passing underneath.
According to the company that designed the nearly 60 feet high bridge, MAA Consultants, it’s the only single-span arch bridge in Taiwan supported by cables and the second single arch-cable steel bridge in the world.
Video footage on Twitter showed a large truck almost getting across the bridge and then tumbling backward as the bridge collapsed into the water.
Electrical short caused Liberia fire that killed 27 children
MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia’s National Fire Service says “electrical shock” caused a fire that killed 27 children at a Quranic boarding school east of Monrovia two weeks ago.
Fire Service Director Alex Dixon said Tuesday an investigation also determined that a motorcycle full of gasoline was parked inside the school building when the fire broke out. He didn’t say if the gas tank exploded.
The fire gutted a dormitory and school building while students slept around midnight on Sept. 17.Some students escaped, though it’s unclear how many. The imam, his wife and child also made it out safely.
The imam said after the fire that some students were as young as 10.
Words of sympathy and material assistance are still pouring in for bereaved families.
The Liberian government has promised to rebuild the school.