WASHINGTON — Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to win the House speakership on a 14th ballot late Friday, falling one vote short as tensions boiled over in a chaotic scene on the House floor.

Even after two key Republican holdouts voted present to lower the tally he would need, it was not enough. McCarthy strode to the back of the chamber to confront Matt Gaetz, sitting with Lauren Boebert and other holdouts. Fingers were pointed, words exchanged, one lawmaker was restrained as colleagues stared in disbelief.

