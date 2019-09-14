Dozens of Indian worshippers drown during Hindu rituals
NEW DELHI — More than 30 Hindu worshippers have drowned in swollen rivers and in a lake in India as thousands participated in religious ceremonies in which figures of a Hindu god are immersed in water, officials and news reports said Friday.
At least 11 people drowned when their boat capsized early Friday on a lake in central India, rescuers said.
Six people were able to swim ashore in the lake in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh state, and a search was on for one missing person, said National Disaster Response Force spokesman Krishan Kumar. Kumar said 11 bodies were recovered from the lake.
The boat tilted and capsized as the worshippers were immersing a large idol of the Hindu god Ganesh in the lake, police said.
The Press Trust of India news agency said 18 other people drowned when they were swept away by flooded rivers in a half dozen towns in western Maharashtra state on Thursday and Friday. Four other worshippers drowned in Yamuna river in New Delhi during religious ceremonies.
Hindus are celebrating the birthday of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati.
Pope Francis to visit Thailand, Japan
BANGKOK — Pope Francis will travel to Thailand and Japan in November for a visit expected to highlight his call for complete nuclear disarmament and honor the small Catholic communities in each country.
The Vatican confirmed the Nov. 19-26 trip, and its diplomatic representative in Thailand, Archbishop Paul Tschang In-Nam, announced the Thai stop on Friday. Francis will be in Thailand on Nov. 20-23 before heading to Japan, where government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the pope would meet with the emperor and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
It will be Francis’ fourth trip to Asia, where he has already visited South Korea, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Myanmar and Bangladesh.
The last pope to visit Japan was the late Saint Pope John Paul II in 1981. He was also the last pope to visit Thailand, in 1984.
Top RCMP official arrested, charged
OTTAWA, Ontario — Canada’s national police have arrested a senior intelligence official in its own force on charges of breaching Canada’s secrets law.
Authorities alleged Friday that Cameron Jay Ortis tried to disclose classified information to a foreign entity. They didn’t say to whom.
Ortis had served in a civilian role as director general of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police intelligence unit.
The RCMP said the 47-year-old was charged under three sections of the Security of Information Act as well as two Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust.
Ortis made a brief court appearance Friday.
Prosecutor John MacFarlane said the allegations are that he obtained, stored and processed sensitive information, with the intent to communicate it to people that he shouldn’t be communicating it to. MacFarlane declined further comment.