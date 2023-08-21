WASHINGTON D.C. — Female soldiers face rampant sexism, harassment and other gender-related challenges in male-dominated Army special operations units, according to a report Monday, eight years after the Pentagon opened all combat jobs to women.

U.S. Army Special Operations Command, in a lengthy study, reported a wide range of "overtly sexist" comments from male soldiers, including a broad aversion to females serving in commando units. The comments, it said, are "not outliers" but represent a common sentiment that women don't belong on special operations teams.

